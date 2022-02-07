Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 1,155 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJN opened at $24.74 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26.

