Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock opened at $112.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.48. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,191,699 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

