Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Cut by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $29,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in Amphenol by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

NYSE APH opened at $78.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

