Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.4% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Analog Devices worth $81,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,236 shares of company stock worth $2,708,322. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADI traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.90. The stock had a trading volume of 49,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,698. The firm has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

