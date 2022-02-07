Analysts Anticipate Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Announce $4.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to announce earnings of $4.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.91 and the highest is $4.45. Amgen reported earnings per share of $3.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $16.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.42 to $17.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $17.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.52 to $18.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amgen.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 155.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $402,403,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 44.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,913,000 after buying an additional 572,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.26. The stock had a trading volume of 115,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,687. The company has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.02 and its 200-day moving average is $219.44. Amgen has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

