Analysts Anticipate Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Canoo reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canoo will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canoo.

Get Canoo alerts:

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09.

Several brokerages have commented on GOEV. Roth Capital raised Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $410,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tony Aquila purchased 35,273,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $230,334,440.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GOEV opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.09.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canoo (GOEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.