Analysts Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Announce $1.41 EPS

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Cirrus Logic reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,990. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 115.7% during the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 56,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 30,375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $18,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 147,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,038,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $81.59. The stock had a trading volume of 519,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,970. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average of $84.02. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

