Analysts Anticipate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.79). Coherus BioSciences reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 608.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 23,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $898.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,245,000 after buying an additional 810,277 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 96.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 700,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 343,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 54.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 852,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 504,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 253,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

