Analysts Expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.63. ACM Research posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in ACM Research by 6.5% during the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 91,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $275,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $6,476,000. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM Research stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,569. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ACM Research has a one year low of $60.84 and a one year high of $144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 0.62.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

