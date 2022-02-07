Analysts Expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings. Amcor posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 769,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 60,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,442,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 59,717 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 154.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 759,913 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 24.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 100.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,613,554. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

