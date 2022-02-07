Analysts Expect Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.74) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVIR. Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. 5,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,500. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $94.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 152,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 107,499 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 8,302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 140,818 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,221,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 827.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

