Analysts Expect Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atea Pharmaceuticals.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.74) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ AVIR traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. 5,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,500. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $94.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92.
In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 152,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 107,499 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 8,302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 140,818 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,221,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 827.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
