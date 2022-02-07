Analysts Expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) will report $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

NYSE CBD traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.11. 1,176,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,569. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

