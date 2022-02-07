Analysts Expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Falcon Minerals posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

FLMN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.29. 19,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.93 million, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 2,608.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

