Analysts Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.36. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

IRWD opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $609,617.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 84,215 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 124,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.