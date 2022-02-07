Analysts Expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. Marten Transport posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTN shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.90. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $18.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

