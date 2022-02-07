Analysts Expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) to Post -$1.00 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) will announce earnings per share of ($1.00) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the lowest is ($1.08). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($3.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

RYTM opened at $6.59 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

