Analysts Expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will announce sales of $141.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.80 million. Universal Display reported sales of $141.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $548.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $545.07 million to $552.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $655.84 million, with estimates ranging from $634.60 million to $670.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

OLED has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

Universal Display stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.17. 235,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $136.92 and a 52-week high of $250.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $3,758,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $7,591,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

