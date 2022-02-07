Analysts Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will report sales of $119.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.53 million and the highest is $120.00 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $96.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $381.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.07 million to $381.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $482.74 million, with estimates ranging from $455.47 million to $510.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.33 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 15,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $666,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $450,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,373 over the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Willdan Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Willdan Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WLDN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.16. 89 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,787. The company has a market cap of $385.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

