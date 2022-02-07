Analysts Offer Predictions for Berry Global Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry Global Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

BERY stock opened at $61.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.82. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $54.51 and a one year high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

