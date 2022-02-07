Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Electronic Arts (EA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA):

2/2/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $158.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $152.00 to $127.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $172.00 to $162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Electronic Arts was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/31/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $177.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $182.00 to $172.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Electronic Arts was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

EA traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.94. The stock had a trading volume of 26,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $148.98.

Get Electronic Arts Inc alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.12, for a total transaction of $403,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,614 shares of company stock worth $4,697,264. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.