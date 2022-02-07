Analysts Set Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) PT at $28.20

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several research firms recently commented on BZUN. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 94.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the second quarter worth about $129,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baozun has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $904.48 million, a P/E ratio of 416.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $294.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

