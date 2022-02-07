Analysts Set Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target at $7.96

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Commerzbank from €8.90 ($10.00) to €9.10 ($10.22) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €7.00 ($7.87) to €10.00 ($11.24) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €7.10 ($7.98) to €7.40 ($8.31) in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRZBY. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerzbank in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerzbank by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Commerzbank by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 350,566 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. 61,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,075. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.