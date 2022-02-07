Analysts Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) PT at $60.44

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSA. Truist Financial upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,586,000 after buying an additional 2,246,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,865,000 after buying an additional 145,540 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,101,000 after buying an additional 1,241,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,794,000 after buying an additional 487,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,254,000 after buying an additional 360,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $61.68 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.55%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.