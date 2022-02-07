Analysts Set Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) PT at C$24.61

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.61.

Separately, Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Savaria alerts:

SIS traded up C$0.07 on Wednesday, hitting C$17.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$15.80 and a 52-week high of C$22.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$180.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.77%.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.