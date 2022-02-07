Analysts Set Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Target Price at $4,000.00

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,000.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTBDY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($48.40) to GBX 4,000 ($53.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Whitbread stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

