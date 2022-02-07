Analyzing Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Integer and Solid Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 0 2 0 3.00 Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Integer presently has a consensus price target of $108.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.59%. Solid Power has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.55%. Given Solid Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Integer.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integer and Solid Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.07 billion 2.40 $77.26 million $2.67 29.19 Solid Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 7.51% 9.69% 5.35% Solid Power N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Integer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Integer beats Solid Power on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power Inc. is a developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power Inc., formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, is based in LOUISVILLE, Colo.

