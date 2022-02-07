Analyzing Switch (NYSE:SWCH) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Switch alerts:

This table compares Switch and Cyxtera Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch $511.55 million 12.19 $15.54 million $0.17 151.59 Cyxtera Technologies N/A N/A -$27.09 million N/A N/A

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Switch and Cyxtera Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch 3.95% 3.90% 0.98% Cyxtera Technologies N/A -17.15% -2.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Switch shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Switch has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Switch and Cyxtera Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch 0 0 10 1 3.09 Cyxtera Technologies 0 2 5 0 2.71

Switch presently has a consensus target price of $29.60, suggesting a potential upside of 14.86%. Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus target price of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 14.38%. Given Switch’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Switch is more favorable than Cyxtera Technologies.

Summary

Switch beats Cyxtera Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Switch

Switch, Inc. (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE. The company was founded by Rob Roy in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.