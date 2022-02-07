Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,900

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,750 ($36.97) to GBX 2,900 ($38.99) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AAL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($47.06) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,075 ($41.34) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.09) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,870 ($38.59) to GBX 2,900 ($38.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.78) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,310.56 ($44.51).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,371 ($45.32) on Monday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 2,350 ($31.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,575.50 ($48.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.14 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,114.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,990.58.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($38.95) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,218.16). Insiders have bought 221 shares of company stock worth $640,067 over the last three months.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

