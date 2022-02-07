Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Position Increased by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 854,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,965 shares during the period. Anthem comprises 1.6% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $318,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eversept Partners LP increased its position in Anthem by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Anthem by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in Anthem by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in Anthem by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 254,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.
ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 18.28%.
Anthem Profile
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
