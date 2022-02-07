ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,906,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 338,639 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 5.8% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Exxon Mobil worth $170,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.58. 689,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,425,121. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $349.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.74.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,528,400 shares of company stock valued at $121,846,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.