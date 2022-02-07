ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,906,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,639 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 5.8% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Exxon Mobil worth $170,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.58. 689,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,425,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.05. The company has a market cap of $349.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.74.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,528,400 shares of company stock valued at $121,846,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

