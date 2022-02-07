ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lowered its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,372,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,094 shares during the quarter. Sonos comprises about 1.5% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Sonos were worth $44,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the second quarter worth about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 60.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonos stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,671. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

