ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 68,884 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lessened its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 68,884 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 3.5% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $101,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB traded down $6.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.04. The stock had a trading volume of 800,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,266,090. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.11 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $642.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.26 and its 200 day moving average is $340.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,594 shares of company stock worth $8,402,369. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.53.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.