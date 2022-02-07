APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Jade Capital Advisors LLC

Jade Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 227.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 35.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1,547.3% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 113,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,411,591. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.47.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.