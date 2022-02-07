Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after buying an additional 136,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,033,000 after buying an additional 183,482 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after buying an additional 204,441 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after buying an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after buying an additional 76,262 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $138.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.72 and a 200 day moving average of $155.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.68 and a beta of 1.30. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $857,855.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

