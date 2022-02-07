Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in HealthEquity by 67.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 172,492 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 3.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in HealthEquity by 9.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,070,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,120,000 after purchasing an additional 88,543 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,006,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,400,000 after purchasing an additional 109,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $54.78 on Monday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -782.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other HealthEquity news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $258,806.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

