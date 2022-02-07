Arizona State Retirement System Sells 947 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth $56,419,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 33.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,220,000 after purchasing an additional 475,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 203.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 306,388 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth $14,719,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth $9,396,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group began coverage on Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $92.57 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.92 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 15th were paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Popular’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.