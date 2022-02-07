Arizona State Retirement System Sells 97 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 416,355 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,061,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,573,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,570,000 after buying an additional 206,039 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,121,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of MAN opened at $107.30 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.42%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

