Arizona State Retirement System Sells 9,818 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,818 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLM. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of SLM by 3,661.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,152,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,778 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,547,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after buying an additional 1,358,576 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SLM by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,423,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after buying an additional 1,107,939 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of SLM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,565,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,961,000 after buying an additional 955,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,151,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

SLM stock opened at $19.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. SLM Co. has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.29.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 12.68%.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

