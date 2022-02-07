Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AWI. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $95.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,472,000 after acquiring an additional 352,696 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,029,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,269,000 after acquiring an additional 306,780 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,649,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,636,000 after acquiring an additional 247,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $28,331,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

