Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.57). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

ARWR stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.91. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $4,053,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

