Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,777 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NewMarket by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,419,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NEU stock opened at $298.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.80. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $296.05 and a one year high of $405.86.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

