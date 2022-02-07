Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 29,300 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 268.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NetEase by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,304,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,393,000 after buying an additional 2,407,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,192,000 after buying an additional 170,678 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in NetEase by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,306,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,556,000 after buying an additional 887,504 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in NetEase by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,669,000 after buying an additional 1,275,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd raised its position in NetEase by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 4,445,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,328,000 after buying an additional 583,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTES. Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

NetEase stock opened at $100.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day moving average of $97.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 32.25%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

