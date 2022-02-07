Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 701.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,306 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 475.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlanticus stock opened at $63.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $955.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average is $60.63. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $91.98.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $203.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.32 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 95.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATLC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $304,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 14,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $949,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,698,594. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

