Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340,442 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Belden were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Belden by 195.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the second quarter worth $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Belden by 70.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 10.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $56.06 on Monday. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $68.87. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.49%.

BDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. upped their price target on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

