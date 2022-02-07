Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.45

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.45 and last traded at C$12.45, with a volume of 28065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.26.

AX.UN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.68.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

