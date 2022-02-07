Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $147.67

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $147.67 and last traded at $147.72, with a volume of 1416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.72.

ABG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.91. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,181,000 after purchasing an additional 30,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,103,000 after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,016,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 671,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,946,000 after buying an additional 22,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

