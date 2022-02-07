Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $147.67

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $147.67 and last traded at $147.72, with a volume of 1416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.72.
ABG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.91. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
About Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.
