Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 132,999 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 0.2% of Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 31,479 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,368,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 287.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 724,703 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,893,000 after purchasing an additional 537,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.59. 373,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,018,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

