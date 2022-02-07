Asset Management Group Inc. Has $33.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 63.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 401,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,726 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 6.8% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $33,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,700 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,043 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,287 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,812,000 after buying an additional 1,716,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after buying an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.86 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $79.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average of $81.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

