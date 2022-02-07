Asset Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $104.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.89. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.58 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

